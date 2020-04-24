Carry Price Tops $0.0013 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. Carry has a market cap of $6.42 million and $727,100.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. During the last week, Carry has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.09 or 0.04469522 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00065479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037145 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013350 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009303 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003188 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry's total supply is 5,837,110,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,818,185,136 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

