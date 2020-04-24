Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $649.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to announce $649.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $603.36 million and the highest is $695.40 million. Carter’s reported sales of $741.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $101.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Carter’s stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $112.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.54.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

