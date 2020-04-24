Castle (CSTL) Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a total market cap of $25,140.48 and $41.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.01087663 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00057303 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00218767 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002042 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000945 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 17,568,842 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

