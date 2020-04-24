Cat Rock Capital Management Lp Sells 53,412 Shares of SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Stock

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 53,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $363,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cat Rock Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 3,614 shares of SharpSpring stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $22,912.76.

On Friday, April 17th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 38,386 shares of SharpSpring stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $254,499.18.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 6,000 shares of SharpSpring stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $33,480.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 1,385 shares of SharpSpring stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $11,827.90.

On Thursday, March 5th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 3,103 shares of SharpSpring stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $36,243.04.

On Thursday, February 27th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 20,298 shares of SharpSpring stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $245,199.84.

Shares of SharpSpring stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SharpSpring Inc has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $77.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 million. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 39.35% and a negative net margin of 54.58%. Analysts predict that SharpSpring Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHSP. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 333,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 58,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SharpSpring by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHSP. Zacks Investment Research raised SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SharpSpring in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

