Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.8% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,296,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.26.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

