Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,017 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.24% of Cato worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cato by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 173,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cato by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cato in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cato during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

CATO opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. Cato Corp has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $190.88 million during the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

