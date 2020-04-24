CCUniverse Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,770.80 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $1,770.80 and $12,536.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000167 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000228 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000107 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CCUniverse

UVU is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,837,570 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.