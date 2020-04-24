CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Increased by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after buying an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $845,884,000 after buying an additional 2,446,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $218,917,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,734,000 after buying an additional 1,037,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $91,418,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,764.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371 over the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

CDW stock opened at $100.86 on Friday. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

