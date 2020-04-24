Centerra Gold (CG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect Centerra Gold to post earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

TSE:CG opened at C$11.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.17. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.52 and a 52-week high of C$13.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

