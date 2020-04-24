Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) and Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Financial Review

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) and Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Valley Community Bancorp 27.39% 9.89% 1.43% Investors Bancorp 17.88% 7.11% 0.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Investors Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Valley Community Bancorp $79.64 million 2.19 $21.44 million $1.59 8.31 Investors Bancorp $1.09 billion 1.87 $195.48 million $0.77 10.74

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Central Valley Community Bancorp and Investors Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Investors Bancorp 0 0 5 0 3.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.68%. Investors Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 47.12%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than Investors Bancorp.

Dividends

Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Bancorp pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Investors Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Investors Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Investors Bancorp beats Central Valley Community Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 21 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Fair Oaks, Folsom, Fresno, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate. As of December 11, 2018, it operated through a network of 151 branches in New Jersey and New York. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

