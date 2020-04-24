Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

CENX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after buying an additional 14,622 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $8.87.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

