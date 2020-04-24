Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Acquires 1,000 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,000 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $57,490.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 776,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,653,115.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA opened at $61.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $81.21. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $329.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 4,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. 33.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNBKA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

