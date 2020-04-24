Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Purchases $44,128.00 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.04 per share, with a total value of $44,128.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 776,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,963,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA opened at $61.80 on Friday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $329.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $81.21.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 111,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

