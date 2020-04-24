Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Purchases $50,922.00 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,922.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 776,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,946,308.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $95.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.21.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNBKA. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 4,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

