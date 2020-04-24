Cerus Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 5,369 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 891% compared to the typical daily volume of 542 call options.

Shares of CERS stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.66. 1,519,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,281. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The company has a market cap of $917.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 95.44% and a negative return on equity of 112.64%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 108,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $387,759.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 26,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $95,795.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,855 shares of company stock worth $674,399. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

