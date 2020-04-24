Chainlink (LINK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $378.34 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for $3.84 or 0.00050752 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, OKEx, Mercatox and Kyber Network. Chainlink has a market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $378.34 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.13 or 0.02580265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00212687 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00058925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kyber Network, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinbase, Huobi, Binance, Radar Relay, OKEx, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

