Charles John Koch Purchases 5,000 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Stock

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Director Charles John Koch bought 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,138.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CFG opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

