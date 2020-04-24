Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.18.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $135.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $179.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.12.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,186,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth $44,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

