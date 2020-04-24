Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 18.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.59.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHTR traded up $9.43 on Friday, hitting $508.55. 761,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $453.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $546.54. The company has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

