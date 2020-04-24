ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.32). ChemoCentryx posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,101,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,736.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 119,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $5,400,139.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,388,082 shares in the company, valued at $107,893,544.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 376,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,758,106. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,536,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,740,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,389 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,022,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,907,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,552,000 after purchasing an additional 295,171 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,287. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 2.09.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.