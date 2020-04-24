Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.64 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will announce $19.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.67 million and the lowest is $19.60 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $20.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $76.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.70 million to $77.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $78.30 million, with estimates ranging from $77.70 million to $78.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.12). Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 million.

CHMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemung Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other Chemung Financial news, CFO Karl Francis Krebs purchased 3,372 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $86,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,145.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Bentley acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $195,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,974.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,941 shares of company stock worth $283,856 in the last 90 days. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $25.63 on Friday. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $117.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

