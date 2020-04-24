Chevron (CVX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chevron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $86.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.96. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

