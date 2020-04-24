Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $409.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will post $409.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.00 million and the highest is $526.50 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $517.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $527.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHS shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

NYSE:CHS opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a market cap of $129.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.73%. This is a boost from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is presently -1,800.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

