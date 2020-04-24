China Travel International Investment Hong Kong’s (CTAGF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:CTAGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered China Travel International Investment Hong Kong from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:CTAGF remained flat at $$0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Travel International Investment Hong Kong has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Company Profile

