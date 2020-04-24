Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $955.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $841.00 to $946.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $841.71.

NYSE:CMG traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $873.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $940.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $682.72 and its 200-day moving average is $793.53. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,628 shares of company stock valued at $373,517,621. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

