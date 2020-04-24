Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.88) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.92). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2020 earnings at $9.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $17.84 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMG. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $841.00 to $946.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $925.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $841.71.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $6.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $873.59. The stock had a trading volume of 166,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $682.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $793.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $940.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $16,965,610,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,960,000 after buying an additional 72,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $931,686,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,820,000 after buying an additional 54,046 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 457,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,262,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at $41,393,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

