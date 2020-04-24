Christopher J. Flynn Sells 30,600 Shares of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Stock

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) CEO Christopher J. Flynn sold 30,600 shares of THL Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $90,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher J. Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get THL Credit alerts:

On Monday, March 16th, Christopher J. Flynn purchased 8,000 shares of THL Credit stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $22,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Christopher J. Flynn purchased 7,500 shares of THL Credit stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00.

NASDAQ TCRD opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. THL Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.99 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 46.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that THL Credit, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.25%. THL Credit’s payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in THL Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,831,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of THL Credit by 3,410.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of THL Credit during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in THL Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TCRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on THL Credit from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.