Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,397 shares of company stock worth $16,772,093. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $184.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.60 and its 200-day moving average is $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Cigna has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

