Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.58.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.02. The stock had a trading volume of 204,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,006. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,898,952.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $14,537,000. Park National acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,625 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 18,091 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 523.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management now owns 298,783 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $22,602,000 after buying an additional 250,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

