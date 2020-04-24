Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 53.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of CLH traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,261. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.70. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Robert Speights bought 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.97 per share, with a total value of $25,053.65. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at $751,057.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,461 shares of company stock valued at $99,969. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

