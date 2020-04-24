Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Announces Earnings Results

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 4.81%.

Shares of Clearfield stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,881. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $174.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.12. Clearfield has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $15.99.

CLFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,241,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,501,876.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

