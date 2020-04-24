Clorox (CLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is set to release its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect Clorox to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Clorox has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 6.10-6.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $6.10-6.25 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Clorox to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLX stock opened at $189.92 on Friday. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.50.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

