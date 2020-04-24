CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CBGPY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR alerts:

CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85. CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.37.

About CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.