CME Group (CME) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/23/2020 – CME Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2020 – CME Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – CME Group was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/14/2020 – CME Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – CME Group was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $237.00 to $216.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $240.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CME Group remains well-poised for growth on strong market position driven by varied derivative product lines. Efforts to expand and cross sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence bode well. Product innovation and growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been aiding results. The company intends to focus more on over-the-counter clearing services. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, escalating expenses — owing to higher compensation and benefits, technology expenses, depreciation, and others — raise its financial risks. its diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to volatile interest rate, firm government regulations and limited credit availability in unstable capital and credit market.”

4/3/2020 – CME Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $238.00 to $222.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $240.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $243.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2020 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $216.00 to $168.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $260.00 to $243.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – CME Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2020 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $249.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $233.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $214.00.

2/25/2020 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CME stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.01. The company had a trading volume of 46,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.06 and a 200-day moving average of $200.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,061,000 after buying an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 437.7% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

