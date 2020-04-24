CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

CNXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of CNX Midstream Partners from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. CNX Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.40.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

