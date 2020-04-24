CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. 169,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,634,683. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.59. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $89,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 26.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,888,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 534.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,587,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,629,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,498,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.