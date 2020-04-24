Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Bernard J. Kelley Sells 2,500 Shares

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $26,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,006.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CDXS stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.18 million, a P/E ratio of -53.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Codexis by 11.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Codexis by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 553,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 252,456 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Codexis by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 82,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 150.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

