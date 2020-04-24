Colabor Group (GCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

GCL remained flat at $C$0.27 on Friday. 14,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,294. Colabor Group has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 million and a PE ratio of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Colabor Group from C$0.60 to C$0.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and markets food and food-related products in Canada. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

