Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

