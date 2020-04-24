Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

In other Colliers International Group news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 260,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $12,086,847.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 306.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $80,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,690,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 311,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIGI opened at $50.46 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $92.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $928.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

