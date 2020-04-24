COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFRUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of CFRUY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,486. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

