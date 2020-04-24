Comparing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Vectura Group (NASDAQ:VEGPF)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Vectura Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 40.40% 303.98% 38.44% Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Vectura Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $322.07 million 0.62 $130.13 million $1.35 1.38 Vectura Group $227.68 million 2.12 -$24.17 million ($0.04) -20.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Vectura Group. Vectura Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Vectura Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 0 5 1 0 2.17 Vectura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 276.34%. Given Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals beats Vectura Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase Ib clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761 that is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of diabetes. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD. Its generic partnering products include flutiform, VR315, VR506, VR730, VR632, VR2081, VR410, and Ellipta for the treatment of asthma; and Phase I clinical stage product is the VR475 (US) for the treatment of severe adult asthma. The company's Phase II clinical stage products comprise VR465 for treating respiratory syncytial virus infection; VR647 for the treatment of paediatric asthma; and VR736 for the treatment severe influenza. Its Phase III clinical stage products include QVM149 for the treatment of asthma; and VR475 (EU) for the treatment of severe adult asthma. The company also provides dry powder inhalers; pressurized meter dose inhalers; and smart nebulizers. Vectura Group plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

