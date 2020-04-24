COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMPGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get COMPASS GRP PLC/S alerts:

CMPGY traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $16.47. 382,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,458. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77.

About COMPASS GRP PLC/S

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.