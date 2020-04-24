Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners upgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

CRK stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,407. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $289.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,990,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,349,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,860,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,087,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 709,665 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 999,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 403,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

