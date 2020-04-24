Conceal Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Conceal has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Graviex and STEX. Conceal has a market cap of $288,308.95 and approximately $120,951.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.01083308 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00055488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00036027 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00165784 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00222656 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002830 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 16,026,306 coins and its circulating supply is 7,139,519 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Sistemkoin, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.