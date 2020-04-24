Contrasting AdaptHealth (AHCO) & Its Peers

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) is one of 43 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AdaptHealth to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -76.83% 0.83% AdaptHealth Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdaptHealth and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million -$15.00 million 53.37 AdaptHealth Competitors $310.96 million -$116.81 million 4.57

AdaptHealth has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. AdaptHealth is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth’s rivals have a beta of 0.34, indicating that their average stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AdaptHealth and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 AdaptHealth Competitors 77 122 106 2 2.11

AdaptHealth presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.27%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 46.99%. Given AdaptHealth’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

