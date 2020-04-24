CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $716.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CoStar Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $587.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $610.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $617.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.19. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $473.91 and a 1-year high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

