Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Reduced by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,059 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.92. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.