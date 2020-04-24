County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. County Bancorp reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICBK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson cut shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $122.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.93. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Jacob Eisen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $302,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,035,512.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 32,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

