Cred Hits Market Cap of $6.49 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Cred has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Cred has a total market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, OKEx, Kyber Network and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.32 or 0.02562852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00213209 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00058782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00050168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,749,675 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx, DDEX, Bilaxy, UEX, IDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

